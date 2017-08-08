This conversation between a Delhi customer with Zomato executive is the most hilarious thing you will read on internet today

The amused customer took to his Facebook account to share his experience.

This is what happens when the usual Customer Care conversations go informal. A person usually expects – “We are sorry for the inconvenience”, “your issue will be shortly resolved” and mostly these sort of replies from customer care centres. But what if the executive starts flirting with you. A Zomato user had such an encounter when he had to wait for his food more than the given time and he decided to reach out to the customer care services. Krisshna Saraswat, a Delhi-based lawyer, ordered food on Zomato, and what he received was a funny-yet-interesting response from the customer care. The amused customer took to his Facebook account to share his experience. “Dear World, Behold the most interesting Zomato chat. This indeed was the best Bot chat/customer support chat I ever had. WAY TO GO ZOMATO, you got some funny wits on keyboard. Thanks for 400 credits. Zomato. Laughed hard all way through it. Swiggy- Pay heed now,” Krisshna wrote on Facebook, along with the screenshots of the conversations that ensued between the two of them.

The conversation was started when the user responded saying, ‘Come on. Am not playing the emoticons game.” However, the Zomato customer care convinced the customer to bear with them by dramatically responding, “Nooo, I can’t loose you,” that too with a crying emoticon.

Here’s the conversation

The conversation went on as the customer was left in splits after the response. “Hahahaha. You won’t be loosing me anytime soon. Got my order! We are here for happily ever after story,” the customer replied. However, the customer, also a witty man, left a jealousy note mentioning the competitive company Swiggy, “I won’t lie but that Swiggy girl was drooling over me the other day.” To this, Zomato replied, “I hope you didn’t revert back once she was flirting with you.” “I will add 400 INR Zomato credits in your Zomato wallet,” if he assures that the next relationship will not be with Swiggy,” Zomato further added.