This company just bought a city to set up pot paradise for Marijuana lovers

Representational Image (Reuters file)

American Green Inc, a US-based marijuana focused technology and growing firm, has planned to set up a “pot paradise” in the US. For this, the company has purchased entire Nipton, a town of 120 acres, for around USD 5 million, reports CNN.com. Nipton is located near Nevada border, which is about an hour’s drive from Las Vegas and over three hours from Los Angeles. The Nipton town hosts a hotel, general store and school, but there are only 20 residents, according to CNN.

The report said that American Green Inc plans to make Nipton the first “energy-independent, cannabis-friendly hospitality destination in the US. According to the official website of the company, American Green is one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the medical cannabis industry in the world. It started its operations in 2009, with the “introduction of ZaZZZ machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.” The company now has around 50,000 individual shareholders.

According to CNN, the American Green has said its initial focus will be on bottling cannabis-infused water. To be developed over a period of 18 months for USD 3.5 million, the pot paradise will offer “mineral baths, lodging, marijuana retail outlets and ‘first of its kind eco-tourism experience for conscious cannabis consumers'”.

California and Nevada have legalized recreational marijuana, even as it continues to remain illegal as per the US federal law, as well as in most parts of the world.

Meanwhile, pollution from illegal marijuana farms deep in California’s national forests has become far worse than previously thought. According to Reuters, it has turned thousands of acres into waste dumps so toxic that simply touching plants has landed law enforcement officers in the hospital.The volume of banned or restricted pesticides and illegally applied fertilizers in the woods dwarfs estimates by the U.S. Forest Service in 2014, when a top enforcement official testified that the pollution was threatening forest land in California and other states.

California accounts for more than 90 percent of illegal U.S. marijuana farming, with much of it exported to other states from thousands of sites hidden deep inside forested federal land, and more on private property, law enforcement officials told Reuters.