This airline CEO feels that one day flight passengers will be paid to fly

Wow Air founder and CEO Skuli Mogensen has given an important statement with respect to ticket prices of airlines. Skuli Mogensen says, “I can see a day when we pay you to fly,” according to Business Insider. In June 2017, WOW air, the Icelandic low-fare carrier, took delivery of its first A321neo at a ceremony during the 52nd Le Bourget Paris airshow.

Earlier, the Icelandic low-cost airline Wow Air, offered tickets at £99 ($158) one way from London to Boston via Iceland. “At that price, frankly, it sold out overnight,” Skuli Mogensen, founder, owner and chief executive of Wow, had said in a Reuters interview on the sidelines of a travel conference in London. Skuli Mogensen had said that this had given the airline confidence to try to boost services. Noteworthy, London to Boston flights on the Wow Air website typically sell for around 317 pounds, including booking charges, similar to flights offered on the British Airways website.

According to a report in Reuters, budget airlines have historically found it tough to make money on long-haul flights, where longer flying times mean there are fewer options to cut costs, and transatlantic travel has been a tough nut to crack given high competition. That has not stopped many airlines from trying, but they have ended up broke and eventually shuttered.

As of Nov 2014, Wow is operating four Airbus A320 planes on lease between Iceland and European destinations including London, Berlin and Copenhagen. Two Airbus A321 planes will fly passengers to Boston and from June, also to Baltimore Washington International, around 32 miles northeast of Washington D.C.