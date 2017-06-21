These are the best CEOs in America, according to the people who work for them

The gap between the top and bottom executives on the 25-company list has narrowed, with all receiving from 96 percent to 99 percent approval. (Reuters)

It’s not easy to please everyone, but these chief executives seem to have found the magic formula. The chief executive officers of the Clorox Co., Bain & Co. Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and Facebook Inc. were some of the names drawing the highest ratings in terms of employee approval, according to a new report from career website Glassdoor Inc. Typically in these reports, tech CEOs dominate. This year, however, a number of them slid down the rankings. Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, for instance, saw his rating slide from 96 percent approval to 93 percent, taking him from the No. 8 spot last year to No. 53 in the updated list. However, Glassdoor is quick to caution that movement on the list can be exaggerated, due to the growing number of firms that qualify for the report. The gap between the top and bottom executives on the 25-company list has narrowed, with all receiving from 96 percent to 99 percent approval.

“Just because some dropped in ranking doesn’t necessarily mean their rating has declined,” said Scott Dobroski, a community expert at Glassdoor. “It’s also pretty normal to see a CEOs approval rating fluctuate between a few percentage points year-over-year. When there are significant changes, up or down, is when we start to see common themes leading to such a shift.” Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, for instance, received a higher approval percentage this year but dropped from No. 4 to 10th place.

One tech firm that has seen a big drop in CEO popularity is Uber. The company didn’t make the top 100. So far in the second quarter of 2017, CEO Travis Kalanick, who resigned yesterday amid pressure from investors, has a 77 percent approval rating from his employees. That’s still higher than Glassdoor’s corporate average of 67 percent, but it’s strikingly lower than the 92 percent approval he had in the final three months of 2016.

The report was conducted between from May 2016 to May 2017 using reviews and ratings from current and former employees. To qualify, a company must have at least 1,000 employees and draw no fewer than 100 Glassdoor-approved company reviews, including at least 100 CEO approval ratings and at least 100 senior management ratings.