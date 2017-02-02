These are LinkedIn’s most overused buzzwords by Indian professionals

LinkedIn announced the top 10 most overused buzzwords and phrases by Indian professionals in their LinkedIn profiles.(Reuters Image)

‘Specialised’, ‘leadership’ and ‘expert’ are the most overused career buzzwords in India, according to a latest report by professional networking website LinkedIn which analysed the profile summaries of 39 million members in the country. LinkedIn announced the top 10 most overused buzzwords and phrases by Indian professionals in their LinkedIn profiles.

Running for the sixth year in a row, the campaign encourages professionals to sharpen their profiles using language that is simple yet effective in describing their professional journey.

The company analysed the profile summaries of 39 million members in India and compiled the Buzzwords 2017 list.

The top ten India buzzwords are: specialised (1), leadership (2), expert (3), strategic (4), passionate (5), certified (6), responsible (7), excellent (8), experienced (9) and focused (10).

A new addition to the top 10 list, ‘specialised’ is this year’s most overused buzzword both globally and in India, the company said.

‘Leadership’ has moved up two notches from last year, while ‘passionate’ which was in the top three in 2016 closes the top five list for 2017.

Some new additions to the list include words such as ‘certified’ and ‘excellent’, while ‘organisation’ which was the most overused buzzword in 2016 is off the charts this year.

“With over one million people entering the workforce every month, the Indian job market continues to get more competitive,” said Deepa Sapatnekar, Head of Communications, LinkedIn India and Hong Kong.

“So, it’s essential for professionals to show up differently and create a compelling professional brand. Our data shows that historically, this is the busiest month of the year for LinkedIn profile updates,” said Sapatnekar.

The company said those looking to improve their LinkedIn profile this year should “mind their language” as profile summary is one of the first things people look at, so it is important to get it right.

They also advised people to take a professional tone and be assertive and direct when they are talking about their achievements. They should list out all their relevant previous roles and describe what they did in everyday language.

This will help people understand the breadth of your ‘work story’ – a complete profile reflects a well-rounded person, the company added.