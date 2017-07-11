  3. ThePrint raises funding from corporate bigwigs Ratan Tata, Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, Uday Kotak, others

Kotak have invested in the media venture launched by senior journalist Shekhar Gupta, his company said today.

Published: July 11, 2017
Kotak have invested in the media venture launched by senior journalist Shekhar Gupta, his company said today. Printline Media Pvt Ltd, a venture founded by Gupta, said it has concluded first round of funding with “a stellar list of investors.” “N R Narayana Murthy, Ratan Tata, Nandan Nilekani, Uday Kotak family, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Bengaluru-based tech entrepreneur Rajiv C Mody, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman, LVMH Asia Ravi Thakran, IIFL founders Nirmal Jain, R. Venkatraman, Karan Bhagat and Yatin Shah are eminent investors in the venture,” the company said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose how much money has been raised. Printline Media will publish ‘ThePrint’, a multi-media, mostly digital news platform, it added.

