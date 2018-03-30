The best cars in the world – Here is the list

The new 2018 Nissan Leaf EV.

The all-new 2018 Nissan Leaf, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, was named the “2018 World Green Car” at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. The Leaf, Nissan says, is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. The first all-electric vehicle to win the World Green Car award since the category’s inception in 2016, the 2018 Leaf has been reinvented for its second generation. It combines greater range with a dynamic new design and the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility features including ProPILOT Assist, e-Pedal, automatic emergency braking and more. “We’re proud that since the Leaf was launched in 2010, we’ve been able to put more than 300,000 zero-emission electric vehicles on the road worldwide, helping to reduce carbon footprints,” said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice-president, Nissan Motor Co. “We’re honoured to be recognised by this esteemed jury and proud to continue to expand the vision of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.” The previous-generation Nissan Leaf was named the “World Car of the Year” in 2011 and remains the only pure electric vehicle to win that award in its 14-year history. The Leaf is currently not available for sale in India.

Audi A8 is luxury car of 2018

Attendees view the new Audi A8 after its presentation at the Audi Summit in Barcelona, Spain July 11, 2017. (Reuters)

At the New York Auto Show, the Audi A8 won the “World Luxury Car 2018” award. The flagship of the German luxury car company, the A8 scored high on emotional appeal, passenger comfort and safety, and also environment aspects as well as driving performance, market relevance and price-to-performance ratio. “This award is a special honour for us and our flagship,” explained Peter Mertens, Board Member for Development at Audi. “The new Audi A8 is an innovation driver for our entire industry. It sets new standards in automotive engineering with its innovative touch control system, consistent, broad electrification and the technical conditions for conditional automated driving.”

Velar is the most beautiful car

The new Range Rover Velar is pictured during its unveiling at the London Design Museum in London March 1, 2017. (AFP)

The Range Rover Velar has been judged the most beautifully designed vehicle on the planet, winning the “World Car Design of the Year” title at the 2018 World Car Awards. Bringing glamour, modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family, Velar, the company said, offers a unique combination of design excellence and engineering integrity. Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, said, “The Range Rover Velar is an outstanding, superior SUV. Compelling modernity, eye-catching design, innovative Touch Pro Duo infotainment technology and a clear focus on sustainability … what a combination. This product speaks for itself.” The distinctive design of the Range Rover Velar features perfectly optimised proportions and a stunning silhouette. Its super-slim Matrix Laser-LED headlights, flush deployable door handles and sleek Touch Pro Duo infotainment are all hallmarks of Range Rover’s reductionist design philosophy.

The luxury SUV overcame the Volvo XC60 and the Lexus LC 500 to take the World Car Design of the Year award, as voted for by the World Car Awards jury, comprising 82 motoring journalists from 24 countries. The Velar’s success follows the 2017 double win for the Jaguar F-PACE. Launched last year and named after the codename for the original concept Range Rovers of the late 1960s, the Velar fills the space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.