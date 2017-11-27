The answer to gifting woes?

The commercial for Amazon Gift Card, Your gift, their choice, opens with a group of office colleagues posing for a photo with a gift box in their hands, presumably one given by the company.

The Ad

The commercial for Amazon Gift Card, Your gift, their choice, opens with a group of office colleagues posing for a photo with a gift box in their hands, presumably one given by the company. The mood is sombre. In the next few clips, we see how these people react when they open the gift that contains a generic aromatic diffuser. Not everyone is happy with it — while some try to use it as a pencil stand, some pass it on to others. The film then provides the alternative of employees receiving an Amazon gift voucher, with everyone in the office ordering things of their liking, such as DVDs, apparel, etc. In the end, all of them pose again but this time, everyone is smiling.

Target Audience

HR/admin/team managers who have the final say in deciding gifts/incentives for employees (and the end recipients as well).

Business Objective

To position Amazon Gift Cards as the most favourable gifting option for

all occasions.

The Appeal

Functional

Emotional

Sensorial

Not everyone can be put in the same box and gifted the same thing, as mostly done by corporate offices. The essence of receiving a gift and its worth in the receivers’ mind is captured well in the film.

Competitive Edge

With most e-tailers focussing and talking directly to the customer, the strategy to talk to corporates and extend gift cards to them is a good move by Amazon. The brand had launched a similar ad for the festive season, but it spoke to customers and not companies.

Tone of Voice

Informative

Verdict

Who doesn’t like a gift? But unfortunately, not everything one gets is what s/he wants or likes. From giving cash to vouchers, the gifting scenario has undergone a sea change. However, there are some who still lag behind when it comes to thinking of that perfect gift.

Your gift, their choice highlights the truth — of companies who might gift their employees something which is of no use to them at all — very well. It is a well executed film. From capturing the reactions of the receivers to the office ambience, everything seems real. Almost everyone, at least once if not more in their career, would have received a gift from their office which they disliked. Through this new initiative, the brand wants to showcase that a company can never go wrong by gifting its employees an Amazon Gift Card.

However, with Diwali gone by, which is when most corporates gift their employees, one cannot help but question the timing of this ad.

Other than that, the film is a step ahead with most e-commerce sites still emphasising on being true to one’s style, gifting friends and family and purchasing things at a cheaper cost. Having said that, the strategic move in Amazon’s advertising from B2C to B2B can be risky if it is long-term, as it doesn’t involve the consumer directly. But the film, without being preachy or boring, does its job perfectly and might even leave one wanting their HR team to take cognisance!

Rating: 7/10

Agency: D1

Brand: Amazon (Seller services)

Campaign: Your gift, their choice

Production House: BubbleWrap

