Textiles Ministry zeroes in on 13 nations to expand market share

The government has identified 13 countries as target markets where products like handicrafts, jute, cotton, textiles and apparel can be showcased through exhibitions to increase their visibility and exports. The target markets include Germany, France, Italy, the US, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, Australia, Russia, the UAE, Brazil, Egypt and Chile where product segments identified as per their sales and marketing potential will be showcased, the textiles ministry said. The target segments for European nations including Germany, France, Italy include cotton textiles and handicrafts, whereas Indian apparel will be showcased in the US, and Indian cotton & carpets will be marketed in China, among others. India is the second largest exporter of textile and apparel in the world with 5 per cent trade share. “There exists a huge potential for India to increase its market share in various markets by aligning the product with specific market. In line with this, the Marketing Plan has been prepared to synergise various ongoing marketing initiatives while adopting specific approaches for traditional, emerging and other important markets,” the ministry said. The Integrated Marketing Plan 2017-18 approved by the ministry for textile and apparel sector calls for “greater convergence among various agencies and to tap new markets through focused trade promotion activities such as B2B meetings, exhibitions, roadshows, etc”.

The plan recommends that a common umbrella brand and space must be created by showcasing strength of textile products at the Indian pavilion in fairs. It also includes organising roadshows in tandem with the ongoing event and organising India Eve (B2B meetings) after business hours. A designated official in the delegations participating in exhibitions overseas will coordinate with export promotion councils on the pavilion design, take part in bilateral meetings with government officials and hold interactions with potential investors, showcasing India’s advantages. India’s total textiles and apparel exports stood at USD 39.7 billion in 2016-17, which have grown at a CAGR of 2.6 per cent since 2012-13. However, the exports have remained almost stagnant in the last two years.