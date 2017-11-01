Texmaco Rail and Engineering bags $68-mn order from Bangladesh

The company said the contract is for construction of 45- km dual gauge railway line, including railway stations buildings, level crossing gates and a Customs house building through North Eastern Border area in Maulavibazar district of Bangladesh adjoining Karimganj of Assam.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd has bagged a $67.7 million (nearly Rs 435 crore) contract from the Bangladesh railway ministry for construction of a rail route between India and Bangladesh. In a BSE filing, Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd said, “It has been awarded a contract, valuing $67.7 million, by the Ministry of Railway, Bangladesh Government.” The company said the contract is for construction of 45- km dual gauge railway line, including railway stations buildings, level crossing gates and a Customs house building through North Eastern Border area in Maulavibazar district of Bangladesh adjoining Karimganj of Assam. “The rail route is expected to enhance trade and passenger transportation between the two countries by opening a new Customs checkpost. The line segment is planned to be constructed within 18 months by the EPC Division – Kalindee Rail Nirman of the company,” it added. Stock of Texmaco Rail and Engineering was trading 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 117.10 on the BSE.

