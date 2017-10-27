Teradata: India marking this big shift to advanced data analytics; see what it means for country

According to Teradata, there has been a strong demand for AI expertise and technologies which is being driven by compelling business value from across industries.

Dwaipayan Choudhury

There has been a strong shift towards the adoption of open source, advanced analytics, digital and hybrid cloud environments in India, said Teradata a leading US-based data and analytics company. “Today, businesses are increasingly looking for solutions that meet their advanced data analytics needs. At the same time, they are optimising their existing resources and allowing for speed and flexibility,” Rajesh Shewani, head of technology and solution architecture at Teradata India, said on the sidelines of the announcement of Teradata IntelliSphere, a comprehensive software portfolio that unlocks key capabilities for enterprises to leverage all the core software required to ingest, access, deploy and manage a flexible analytical ecosystem.

Teradata is currently showcasing its artificial intelligence (AI) services and accelerators at the Teradata Partners Conference in Anaheim, near Los Angeles.

According to Teradata, there has been a strong demand for AI expertise and technologies which is being driven by compelling business value from across industries. Alongwith their global counterparts, organisations in India have also started to recognise AI as an enabler that is crucial to transform their businesses.“Over the years, the relevance of AI has evolved as organisations have realised the significant impact it has on their businesses,” Shewani added. Teradata is helping clients capitalise on the power of AI to deliver high-value business outcomes in the areas of fraud detection, manufacturing performance optimisation, risk modelling, and precision recommendation engines. The data analytics major said Danske Bank, a financial services leader in the Nordics, has worked with Think Big Analytics, a Teradata company, to create and launch a state-of-the-art, AI-driven fraud detection platform.

The platform uses machine leaning to analyse tens of thousands of latent features, scoring millions of online banking transactions in real time to provide actionable insight regarding true, and false, fraudulent activity. “Application fraud is a critical, top of the agenda issue for banks, and there is evidence that criminals are becoming savvier by the day; employing sophisticated machine learning techniques to attack, so it’s critical to use advanced techniques, such as machine learning to catch them,” said Nadeem Gulzar, head of advanced analytics at Danske Bank. Meanwhile, the Ohio-based company has also announced the Teradata Analytics Platform, which delivers access to the best functions and leading engines to enable users throughout the organisation to leverage their preferred tools and languages, at scale, across multiple data

“In today’s environment many different users have many different analytic needs,” said Oliver Ratzesberger, executive vice president and chief product officer at Teradata. “This dynamic causes a proliferation of tools and approaches that are both costly and siloed.” “Innovation today is a pre-requisite for the success of any business and dynamic businesses need to constantly evolve and manage massive volumes and varieties of data. To enable them to do this they require a solution that is agile, scalable and flexible with the ability to analyse any kind of data. With the Teradata Analytics Platform, we want to enable our customers to quickly adapt to changing business requirements with a cost-effective solution supported by the best analytic functions and capabilities,” Shewani added.

(Travel for this report was sponsored by Teradata)