Televisory launches data analytics & operational benchmarking platform

Shiv Dave, founder, Televisory

At a time when the importance of data analytics in shaping corporate strategy is increasingly being recognised, Televisory, a start-up based out of India and Singapore, has launched its data analytics and operational benchmarking platform. The platform can measure real-time operational and financial performance of companies. While the firm has chosen to launch its platform from the US, its services are available globally.

“It is not just limited to those who operate businesses, but is a precise tool and repository of information for banks, investment banks, investors, private equity and venture capital firms, entrepreneurs, consultants, financial and operational advisors and researchers,” says Shiv Dave, founder, Televisory. While there are established players in financial data such as Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters, Televisory’s unique feature is operational data, distinct to the industry one operates in.

“None of the existing platforms allows a company to input its data and create a benchmarked report for itself. Further, none of the existing platforms allows the investor/lender console that we have, which further enables them to carry out various analysis like what-if analysis, early warning signals or debt sizing,” he says. “Our platform is available online and does not require any additional hardware.”

Televisory has three products to offer in this sector. The benchmarking product is for businesses world over, with the target size 20-50 million. It charges $1,000 per year for this service, putting the market size at $20 billion. The second product, data analytics, is for fund managers, lenders, entrepreneurs, consultants and others, numbering over 200,000. It charges $5,000 per user per year for this service, which leads to a market size of $1 billion.

“The third product is a niche product where we provide research back-up support to large financial and industrial research houses, carry out modelling and valuation services and provide customised research. The global market size is well above $1 billion,” says Dave. “So basically we are looking at a market size of US$25 billion or above, which is largely untapped.”

Televisory covers 8000-plus companies from over 25 countries including India. The firm has its IT development centre in

Gurgaon employing 140 people. Dave also spearheads Emindobiz Advisory, a boutique financial advisory firm located in Singapore and Jakarta.