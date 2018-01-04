Telangana plans two IT clusters, aims to generate 1.25 lakh jobs

The Telangana Government said that it is in the process of setting up two Information Technology clusters and was in talks with IT firms in this regard. (Image: IE)

The Telangana Government said that it is in the process of setting up two Information Technology clusters and was in talks with IT firms in this regard. According to an official release issued last night, the State Government said it is in discussions with as many as 30 IT firms, including multinationals, to convince them to set up their operations in the proposed IT clusters. Officials said that the two IT clusters could create employment opportunities for about 1.25 lakh people. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who visited Budvel and Rajendranagar where the clusters are expected to come up said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon lay foundation stones for the projects.

“I cannot reveal the details of the companies which are going to come up in the clusters. We will be signing MoUs with them soon,” the release quoted Rama Rao as saying. The companies are expected to commence operations within five years from signing the MoU, he added.