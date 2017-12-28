Telangana farmers to get 24-hour free electricity from Dec 31

Farmers in Telangana will get 24-hour free power supply from the midnight of December 31, the state government said today. (Reuters)

Farmers in Telangana will get 24-hour free power supply from the midnight of December 31, the state government said today. “Telangana is going to create history by becoming the first state in the country offering free power to farmers 24 hours a day,” a release from the government said. As many as 23 lakh agricultural pump sets will be provided free power boosting the overall power demand to 11,000 MW by March next year, it added. The release informed that state power utilities had spent Rs 12610 crore in setting up new power lines, transformers and sub-stations as part of the elaborate arrangements to supply power.