Zopo Flash X review: This Android fails to impress

Zopo Flash X is a mid-budget offering from the company that costs Rs 13,999.

Zopo is a Chinese smartphone brand struggling to make its mark in the Indian market. In August 2015, Zopo entered the country with its Speed 8 smartphone. It launched a couple of devices subsequently, but none that I can remember. Zopo Flash X is a mid-budget offering from the company that costs Rs 13,999. The smartphone has a metal unibody design, a Full HD display and a fingerprint scanner as well. The highlight of the device is dual LED flash, along with a 13 MP shooter. The front camera is 8 MP.

Zopo Flash X competes with Moto G5 Plus, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Honor 6X. We used Zopo Flash X for about a week and here’s what we think of it:

The display is Full HD. The viewing angles are good and icons appear sharp. I didn’t have to struggle to use the phone in bright sunlight. The smartphone (though not a clone) looks a lot like OnePlus 3 with antenna lines on top and bottom of back cover as well as a pill-shaped home button, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor. A 3.5 mm headset jack, along with USB Type 2.0 charging port and speaker grille is at the bottom. However, Zopo Flash X is really slippery and a back cover is a must. Thankfully, the review unit came with a transparent plastic cover, which I didn’t dare to remove after the phone slipped out of my hands once or twice.

In the limited period that I used the phone, I didn’t face issues with multitasking or switching between multiple tabs. The touch response is a bit slow and there is a lag at times, but that’s barely noticeable. However, heating is something you won’t be able to ignore. During the review period, the phone started to get hot after 15-20 minutes of watching videos. Making 4G calls one after another or playing graphics-heavy games such as Asphalt-8 makes it worse. The fingerprint sensor doesn’t have a response time of 0.16 seconds as the company claims, it is a lot slower. On most occasions, I couldn’t unlock the phone in one attempt.

The rear camera is good at clicking pictures in bright outdoors. It captures details quite nicely and colour reproduction is also above average. In pitch dark places, dual LED flash does a nice job of clicking detailed pictures, though they look a bit over-saturated. But pictures taken in low light with rear camera are bad. Same goes for the 8MP front camera as well. Pictures clicked in both low light as well as those taken in bright outdoors appear grainy. The ‘Moonlight’ flash doesn’t help with good colour reproduction either.

The battery isn’t really up to the mark. Even on moderate usage, it only lasted under eight hours on most days. Watching videos for about an hour, making a few 4G VoLTE calls and listening to songs will bring down the battery from full charge to about 24%. Plus, it takes close to three hours and 10 minutes to charge from 10% to 100%, which is a really long time. In our PCMark battery test, the phone scored four hours and four minutes, which is not the best score for a phone with a 3000 mAh plus battery. Overall, Zopo Flash X is difficult to recommend, despite decent specifications on paper.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 5.5-inch full HD display

Processor: Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor

Operating system: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Memory & storage: 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage (expandable up to 128 GB)

Camera: 13 MP (rear); 8 MP front

Battery: Li-Ion 3,100 mAh battery

Estimated street price: Rs13,999