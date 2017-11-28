Ziox Mobiles launches ‘Duopix F1’ with dual-selfie cameras

The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS) and houses a 2,400mAh battery. (Website)

Domestic handset maker Ziox Mobiles on Tuesday launched “Duopix F1” with dual-selfie camera for Rs 7,499 in stunning black and smart white colours. There is dual-front camera with 8MP and 2MP auto-focus sensors and flash and an 8MP auto-focus primary camera with flash. “In sync with the ongoing trend, ‘Duopix F1’ has a dual front snapper. We look forward to bring more models in this category,” Deepak Kabu, CEO, Ziox Mobiles, said in a statement. The device features 5-inch HD IPS full-lamination display topped with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a 1.3Ghz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. With support for 21 languages, “Duopix F1” also supports facial recognition feature. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS) and houses a 2,400mAh battery. Other connectivity options include dual-SIM connectivity, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.