Ziox Mobiles launches ‘Astra Force 4G’ smartphone

Ziox Mobiles on Thursday launched its latest “Astra Force 4G” smartphone at Rs 6,053. The “Astra Force 4G” smartphone comes with damage-resistance Dragon trail glass along with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which is expandable up to 32GB. “We bring to you ‘Astra Force 4G’ which is mightier, stronger and stylish to make the most of your 4G experience,” said Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles in a statement.

The device also sports 5MP AF rear camera and front camera. The smartphone is available at online and offline platforms along with 12 months warranty across the country.