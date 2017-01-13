YouTube Super Chat: Now earn money from live video streaming

YouTube’s video live streaming has been quite popular for online stars who have millions of subscribers. Now, SuperChat gives them the opportunity to earn some money while doing it.

YouTube has rolled out a new feature which will help content creators to monetise whenever they go for live streaming. The new feature called Super Chat is for video streamers as well as the viewers. This new functionality will aid in the deepening of relationships between the YouTube stars and their fans, according to Google. YouTube’s video live streaming has been quite popular for online stars who have millions of subscribers. Now, SuperChat gives them the opportunity to earn some money while doing it. This is a great move by Google team as most of the popular YouTube content creators depend on their channels to generate revenue.

When users open the live streaming on YouTube, they get a money sign in the comments section or the chat window. Viewers can click on that button and send a certain amount of money to the YouTuber. The higher the users pay, the longer their messages will stay on the top of the dynamic chat section. Additionally, you will also get to user more characters. When you make a payment your message will be highlighted in a different colour so that it will be easier for the live streamers to check the paid message. Once the message gets pushed off, the streamers can still view all the paid messages in another window.

Also see:

Barbara Macdonald, Product Manager YouTube, in a blog post, wrote: “Anybody watching a live stream can purchase a Super Chat: a highlighted message in the chat stream that stands out from the crowd to get even more of your favourite creator’s attention. And Super Chats remain pinned to the top of chat for up to 5 hours, giving more airtime for your messages.” The Super Chat helps content creators converse and connect with ‘super’ fans. Additionally, it enables content creators to earn money as well. The official launch of the new feature for YouTubers will be on January 31 in 20 countries and for viewers in over 40 countries.

This new feature is also a replacement for Google’s earlier platform called Fan Funding which it had announced in 2014, which was its previous tool for voluntary payments.