Youtube Rewind reveals top 10 videos of 2017: Can you believe this song beat ‘Gangnam Style’ as most viewed music video of all time?

YouTube Rewind 2017 is here. While the YouTube Rewind shows the best moments of the year in one single video, the website has also posted its most popular videos of 2017. The YouTube lists are broken down into Top Trending and Top Music. The videos compiled by YouTube and were compiled based on views, likes, comments, shares, and other aspects. Interestingly, the top 10 videos in the trending category were viewed more than 633 million times for over 40 million hours on the Google video platform. This number is up by 83 million, seen in 2016. The channels that posted these videos collectively have a whopping 55 million subscribers. Altogether they represent what captured the minds of people in 2017.

YouTube, ever since it launched in 2005, has become one of the largest platforms for web celebrities as well as one-hit wonders. It was the same in 2017. YouTube has posted its top ten music videos of 2017 as well. AS expected Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” has finally dethroned “Gangnam Style” as the most-viewed YouTube music video of all time. Gangnam Style has been at the top for 5 years since 2012. What’s most interesting is that 6 out of the top ten music videos in 2017 have been posted by Latin artists. Here is a quick look at the YouTube videos that became most popular in 2017.

1. Until We Will Become Dust – Oyster Masked | THE MASK SINGER 2: YouTube’s top trending video of the year is a singing competition. The video from Thailand has garnered more than 181 million views.

2. ED SHEERAN – Shape of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography: Los Angeles-based choreographer Kyle Hanagami’s video has 118 million views and YouTube says that it is the most popular choreography video ever.

3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect: Dude Perfect is known to make popular videos on YouTube. This one has amazing trick shots in ping pong and is the groups 2nd most popular video.

4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2017: Darci Lynne Farmer’s ventriloquist routine became quite famous in 2017 and she went on to win the competition later.

5. Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke: The popular singer, who recently visited India, made James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke gain a place among the top spot for the third year in a row. In 2016, Adele’s performance in the show made it to the list.

6. Lady Gaga’s FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL: Lady Gaga, the pop singer, made an appearance at the Super Bowl halftime. The amazing theatrics has garnered over 3.8 million views on YouTube.

7. “INAUGURATION DAY” —A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration: A comedic and fictitious lip reading of Donald Trump became one of the most famous videos of 2017. The channel is known for producing similar lip reading videos of popular movies like Star Wars and Twilight.

8. history of the entire world, i guess: Bill Wurtz has tried to recap the history of the whole world in less than 20 minutes. He is known to create similar videos, but none of them got so famous before.

9. In a Heartbeat – Animated Short Film: A small movie about a boy is the first animated video to make it to the list in the last 6 years.

10. Children interrupt BBC News interview – BBC News: Professor Robert Kelly’s Skype interview with BBC News became one of the biggest talking points of the year. With over 25 million views, it is BBC’s most popular video yet.

Watch the YouTube Rewind 2017 video here:

When it comes to the popular music videos of 2017, apart from Despacito, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of you’, Bruno Mars’s ‘That’s What I Like’, and DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” featuring Justin Bieber made it to the list among others.