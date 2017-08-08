YouTube app update: Now you can chat & share videos with in-app messaging feature, here’s how

The new YouTube update also lets you chat within the app itself.

YouTube has just announced a new feature for its mobile app for Android and iOS smartphones. This new sharing feature will enable users to send YouTube videos to their friends and family directly. The new update also lets you chat within the app itself. You will be able to add friends and family by inviting them to the app through a link. Youtube on a blog said that no you will not have to copy and paste the link of a video to a friend’s chat or profile in order to share it. You will also not be required to send videos via WhatsApp or email. Interestingly, WhatsApp had recently enabled the feature where users are now able to play YouTube videos directly on the app. But now you can share privately via chat within the YouTube app. The Youtube app chat also supports group sharing up to 30 people. This new YouTube feature was first made available in Canada and for some users in the US, and it is now available for all users around the world.

“Starting today, you can share videos with your friends and family directly on YouTube. Not only can you share and receive videos in the app, you can also chat about them right on YouTube, reply with another video, invite others to the conversation, and more. We think it will make sharing easier, faster and more fun on your phone. And if you want to continue sharing videos through other apps, you can still do that too,” YouTube product manager Benoit de Boursetty wrote in a blog post.

Check out the video: Here’s how to chat on YouTube app now



The feature can be found built-in the YouTube app sharing button. When you share a video with a friend or a group of people, a messaging UI will appear. Now you and your friend can discuss the video, share it, all within the YouTube app. The sharing feature will definitely appeal to users, as it cuts down a number of steps to share a video. This still does not compare with other usual messaging apps.