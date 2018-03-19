Your chance to win huge cashbacks on iPhone X, iPhone 8 plus, MacBook, Apple Watch and others; here’s how to avail

Apple is offering a huge cashback on a range of its iPhone models. (Reuters)

Apple is offering a huge cashback on a range of its iPhone models. In paterneship with ICICI bank, the company is offering cashback up to Rs 10,000 on its products, including iPhone models, MacBook and Apple Watch. The offer will be valid from March 12 to April 15 on credit card transactions. To avail cashback benefit, people can use ICICI Bank Credit Card at participating stores. This offer is eligible for maximum 2 transactions during the offer period.

The buyers who wish to use the offer on EMI basis must note that it is only applicable on EMI transactions which can be availed for six, nine, 12, 18 or 24 months. The bank is charging 13 percent interest rate on EMI tenures of six, nine and 12 months.

According to the information given on ICICI website, the cashback amount will be credited within 90 days from the date of the transaction to the user’s credit card account. Cashback offer available only on card swiped at Pinelabs/ Plutus POS terminal/Payment Gateway. Apple MacBook buyers will get Rs 10,000 cashback, while those buying iPads (All models) or Apple Watch (All models) will get Rs 5,000 cashback. Here is the complete detail about the exact amount of cashback for respective buyers.

Product Additional Cashback (Rs.) iPhone SE 2000 iPhone 6 2000 iPhone 6s 3000 iPhone 6s+ 3000 iPhone 7 4000 iPhone 7+ 4000 iPhone 8 8000 iPhone 8+ 8000 iPhone x 10000 iPads 5000 Macbook 10000 Apple Watch 5000



Steps to avail the offer:

Visit any participating store which is mentioned on ICICI bank website

Buy the product of your choice

Pay using ICICI Bank Credit Card

Apple iPhone X

iPhone X is Apple’s latest flagship which has 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution. It works on iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz and has Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor, 3GB RAM, 256GB internal memory and single SIM. Buyers will get a maximum cashback of Rs 10,000 on purchase of this smartphone.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8 Plus is a 13.97 centimeters (5.5-inch) capacitive touchscreen phone which has 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Besides, the smartphone consists iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor, 2GB RAM, 256GB internal memory and single SIM. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can be bought with a cashback of Rs 8,000.

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro has got one of the brightest and most colourful Mac notebook display ever. And it features the Touch Bar — a Multi-Touch–enabled strip of glass built into the keyboard for instant access to the tools you want, exactly when you want them. MacBook buyers will get Rs 10,000 cashback.

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 helps in tracking all outdoor workouts. With an updated Workout app it includes high-intensity interval training and auto-sets for swimming laps. One can also take more music than ever on wrist for endless amounts of musical motivation. Buyers will get Rs 5,000 cashback on all Apple Watch on all models.