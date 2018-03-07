You can buy Nokia 6 for just Rs 1388! No, we are not joking – Here is how to purchase

Nokia 6 was announced last year and created a storm in the smartphone market.

Priced as a mid-range device, Nokia 6 has decent specifications and comes with an affordable price tag. Now, when the smartphone maker has already offered the next-gen of Nokia 6, Amazon India has dropped the price of the smartphone. Nokia 6 gets a flat 22 per cent discount from Amazon India. That means, Nokia 6 can be bought at an effective discount of Rs 3,700. You will need to shell out Rs 13,499 to get the Nokia 6. However, there is a way by which you can get the smartphone for as low as Rs 1388.

Along with the flat discount, Amazon India is offering an exchange discount as well. The maximum exchange discount on offer is Rs 12,111. However, to avail the discount all you need to have one of the latest smartphones. For example, if you have a OnePlus 5, you can avail the full Rs 12,111 exchange discount and buy the smartphone at Rs 1388!

Nokia 6 (2017) Specifications

Nokia 6 gets a 5.5-inch full HD screen on the front. Under the hood, Nokia 6 gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat which can be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo. It gets 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal memory, but you can expand the memory via a microSD card. Outside, the Nokia 6 sports a full metal unibody design. There are three colour options to choose from, namely, Matte Black, Tempered Blue and Silver.

One of the USP of Nokia 6 was its camera. Nokia 6 gets a 16 MP camera on the rear and an 8 MP selfie shooter on the front. Nokia 6 gets a 3000 mAh battery. The smartphone gets a fingerprint scanner on the front of the device. It also has NFC gets dual speakers with amplifier and support Dolby Digital Sound.