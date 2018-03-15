Xiaomi’s top-selling smartphone gets price cut; here’s how much it will cost you now

Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched last year to counter the offerings from rivals in the budget segment

Xiaomi India has slashed the price of Redmi 4 in India, following the launch of the successor Redmi 5 on Wednesday. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is now available to buy with a discount of Rs 500 on the original price. This makes the Redmi 4 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model cost Rs 8,499 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is now available to buy at Rs 10,499 in India. The third base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage is still listed with the regular price of Rs 6,999 on Amazon India, while it is unavailable on Mi.com.

The move comes after the launch of the predecessor family of Redmi 5 in India. Dropping the price of the previous generation devices makes sense as the Redmi 4 would otherwise have been priced the same price as the new Redmi 5. Xiaomi India announced the price cut on Twitter where it said that the discounted price on Redmi 5 will be applicable on the purchase via Mi.com and Amazon India. It is not clear whether the offline price of the smartphone has been cut, as well.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched last year to counter the offerings from rivals in the budget segment. It comes with a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass protection on top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with three RAM options – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. The storage options on the Redmi 4 include 32GB and 64GB with microSD card support for expansion. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while on the front sits a 5-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow based MIUI 8 and is backed by a 4100mAh battery under the hood.