Xiaomi’s Hugo Barra to lead Facebook’s Virtual-Reality team after February

Mark Zuckerberg himself had made the announcement in a Facebook post, citing Hugo Barra’s excellent history of success in Google and Xiaomi. (Reuters)

Hugo Barra, former Vice President of Xiaomi, who had earlier announced his resignation from the tech company, is to lead Facebook’s VR team after February. Barra is to lead the much exciting VR team of the Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook. Zuckerberg himself had made the announcement in a Facebook post, citing Barra’s excellent history of success in Google and Xiaomi.

In the post, Zuckerberg said that Hugo Barra shared his belief that virtual and augmented reality would become the future of computing systems. Zuckerberg was of the belief that virtual reality would enable the users to experience various new things and become much more creative. He further welcomed Barra by saying that the former Vice-President of Xiaomi would help the company build that future. Zuckerberg heaved praises for Barra and said that he had known the latter for a long time, starting when Barra helped in developing the Android to the last few years when his work at Xiaomi in Beijing helped to provide the people with new innovative devices.Barra too added a facebook post of his own and said that he was extremely excited to move to a new destination and was looking forward to building the future of immersive technology.

Barra had joined Google in 2008 as a Group Product Manager for mobiles. Two years later, he joined the Android division. While in Google, Barra was involved in a lot of products, from OS’s like Honeycomb, IceCream sandwich, JellyBean and KitKat, he also looked after hardware like the Nexus series of smartphones. Barra also had the additional role of being the product spokesperson for Android. Later, in 2012 he became the Vice President of the company. In the year 2013, Barra left the company for a relatively unknown but fast growing company called Xiaomi, where he served as the vice president international. Xiaomi’s cofounders Lei Jun and Bin Lin had approached him to join the company. Barra was always vocal about the prospect of China’s economy and the possibilities it has for technology-based companies. After joining, in the year 2014, he launched the Redmi and Mi3 phones in Singapore. Under him, the Chinese company expanded into two dozen countries. He also made Xiaomi enter India, which turned out to be highly profitable for the company. Under him, Xiaomi reached $1 billion in annual revenue, in India for the first time.