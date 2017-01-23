Xiaomi’s Hugo Barra quits, goes back to Silicon Valley; find out why

Hugo Barra was a Silicon Valley veteran before joining Xiaomi in the year 2013, and he will be returning to his roots. He thanked Xiaomi’s cofounders Lei Jun and Bin Lin through a Facebook post. (Picture: Facebook)

Xiaomi Corporation’s vice president Hugo Barra, who helped in building the startup into a global firm, will quit the company next month. Barra announced his move through a Facebook post from his account. Barra was a Silicon Valley veteran before joining Xiaomi in the year 2013, and he will be returning to his roots. Earlier, Barra was the vice president of Alphabet’s Google. Barra had joined the Chinese company to help it expand its overseas businesses. Barra’s resignation is interesting as it raises many questions on the reason for quitting, especially after the company recently declined to provide annual sales figures for 2016. Barra, however, cited the reason that he wants to return to his family and his home, the Silicon Valley.

In the Facebook post, Barra wrote: “I moved to Beijing, 6,500 miles out of my comfort zone in Silicon Valley, to build from scratch a startup team within a bigger startup. This journey has been nothing short of spectacular in every way, and I can proudly say that Xiaomi Global is the first baby I helped bring into the world.” Barra added, “But what I’ve realised is that the last few years of living in such a singular environment have taken a huge toll on my life and started affecting my health. My friends, what I consider to be my home, and my life are back in Silicon Valley, which is also much closer to my family. Seeing how much I’ve left behind these past few years, it is clear to me that the time has come to return.”

Meanwhile, Barra as been an important part of the sales of the company in India, having spent a lot of time here as well. Under him, the company reached $1 billion in annual revenue, here for the first time. He wrote: “We turned India from a dream into Xiaomi’s largest international market with $1 billion in annual revenues, faster than any company in India’s history.” Barra ended with, “To my Xiaomi colleagues in China and India: as I leave our home in Beijing and Bangalore, please be assured that I will remain your loyal and grateful Mi fan. I will be watching diligently from the sidelines and rooting for you guys all the way!”

Barra also thanked Xiaomi’s cofounders Lei Jun and Bin Lin. Bin Lin as a reply, said, “As much as we would love to have Hugo stay with us in Beijing for a much longer time, we understand his personal challenges and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I’m also looking forward to working closely with him in his new role as advisor to Xiaomi.” Meanwhile, Xiang Wang, the company’s senior Vice President will be heading the global efforts now. This comes as a challenging time for Xiaomi, especially with other companies like Oppo, Huawei and Vivo starting to make a mark in the global market.