Xiaomi alert! These 6 smartphones will stop getting support after MIUI 9; check out the list

Xiaomi has suspended the launch of MIUI 9 beta varsion on a set of 6 of its Redmi and Mi mobiles.

Xiaomi has recently rolled out the MIUI 9 beta, the latest OS for its smartphones. The Xiaomi MIUI 9 has now globally rolled out and its available in India on a list of smartphones. However, from the recent announcement, it appears that Xiaomi has suspended the launch of MIUI 9 beta varsion on a set of 6 of its mobiles. It also means that there may not be any more updates on these devices from Xaiomi. According to a blog post by Xiaomi, the MIUI 9 (public and closed beta) has been suspended for these smartphones: Mi 2/2S, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, and Mi Note. The blog post says that these mobiles will still get the MIUI 9 global stable build but they will not be a part of further beta testing.

Xiaomi, in its blog, says, “To ensure the best performance of MIUI, we have to make a tough decision of suspending the update of 6 devices after a long-time discussion and evaluation about the release time of devices, active users, hardware performance, etc.” After November 17, the six mobiles (Mi 2/2S, Mi Note, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2 and Redmi 2 Prime) will be suspended from the closed beta and public beta for MIUI 9, according to the company. So, if you are someone who had flashed the MIUI 9 beta on your Xiaomi device, you watch out for the company’s forums. The Xiaomi forums will post new instructions on flashing to the MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM.

The company has also informed that MIUI Global Beta ROM 7.11.16 will be the final beta update for the series of mobiles present on the list. When it comes to the MIUI 9 Global stable ROM the roll out will start from December 2017 and go on until January 2018 for the six phones present on the list.

Notably, there is one more addition to the list: the Xiaomi Redmi 1S. Apart from the ones mentioned in the list, even the oldest Redmi 1S will get the MIUI 9 Global stable ROM. However, it will be the last update from the company.

Xiaomi MIUI 9 is currently available on the Mi Max 2 and Redmi Note 4 smartphones in India. The other smartphones to get the latest Xiaomi OS includes, Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4X, Redmi Y1, and Redmi Y1s.