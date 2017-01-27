Xiaomi to skip MWC 2017; users will have to wait for the next flagship smartphone

As far as the Xiaomi Mi 6 phone is concerned, it has been reported that it will be launched as three different models: two of them will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and one of them will feature the MediaTek Helio X30 processor. (Source: Reuters)

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi’s much anticipated Mi 6 smartphone will now have to wait for some time, even though Xiaomi had announced its last smartphone Mi 5 at the same event last year. But that time, silicon valley star Hugo Barra was at the helm of things who wanted to take Xiaomi out of China and reach out to the west. He even attended the CES event in 2017. Barra recently left Xiaomi and joined Facebook’s virtual reality team, but it will be too far fetched to say that it was the only reason why the launch of Mi6 has been postponed.

Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 6 smartphone has been growing in anticipation, especially because of the leaks, and the rumour that it will release in the Mobile World Congress in 2017. But, according to latest reports, Xiaomi fans will have to wait. About the flagship device, new rumours have surfaced which suggest a Mi Mix like ceramic build with no bezels. In another news, the company has informed that it will skip the MWC and will launch the device on some other date. According to MyDrivers from China, the Mi 6 will be Xiaomi’s most expensive smartphone ever, and it will feature a dual-edged curved screen. The smartphone will also have a whopping 6GB of RAM apart from the ceramic body. There will be two more models of the device, but it will feature 4GB of RAM.

As far as the phone is concerned, it has been reported that it will be launched as three different models: two of them will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and one of them will feature the MediaTek Helio X30 processor. The costliest device will have the dual-edged curved display. The phones will come in 128GB and 256 GB variants along with 3,000 mAh battery. All the phones will reportedly feature a 12-megapixel rear camera.

Meanwhile, according to the delivery of Snapdragon 835 processors, Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launched and then the LG G6, and only after them, Xiaomi will launch its latest flagship. The price of the smaller device will cost users somewhere around Rs 20,000 and the others will come around Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.