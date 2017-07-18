Xiaomi to launch MIUI 9 finally, along with Xiaomi Mi 5X phone on July 26; details here

Xiaomi Mi 5X will launch on July 26 in China, the company confirmed in an official teaser posted on Weibo.

Xiaomi will launch its latest smartphone, the Mi 5X in China, the company confirmed in an official teaser. In the post seen on Weibo, we can see actor Kris Wu holding the Mi 5X, which will feature dual rear cameras and dual LED flash. Additionally, the Chinese manufacturer has said that the Mi 5X will run its yet-to-launch MIUI 9 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat. Earlier, the Chinese smartphone company unveiled the glimpse of MIUI 9, and the new OS was expected to arrive before August 16. Meanwhile, Xiaomi Mi 5X will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, a Chinese media report suggested. Interestingly, according to a leaked poster, the Mi 5X will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB RAM. Of course, the details need to be taken with a pinch of salt as there’s no official confirmation on the same. Today, Xiaomi launched its Mi Max 2 smartphone with 5300 mAh battery and 6.44-inch display smartphone in India.

Meanwhile, Chinese website MyDrivers has claimed that the Mi 5X smartphone will be priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 18,995 approx). The site has also revealed specifications of the Mi 5X as well. Xiaomi Mi 5X is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display and dual 12MP + 12MP cameras on the back with Sony and Samsung sensors. It will have 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Also, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, the successor to Redmi Note 4 might launch soon too. Another stripped down version of Redmi Note 5, a Redmi Note 5A, might also get unveiled soon, according to several reports. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and run Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. The Redmi Note 5A is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Also read | Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 5300 mAh battery launched at Rs 16,999; Check out pics, features, specs and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is said to come with a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 13MP front shooter. The Redmi Note 5A, on the other hand, could sport dual rear cameras, a 12MP telephoto sensor with a 13MP wide-angle lens.

Also read | Xiaomi offering 100GB data on Reliance Jio if you buy Mi Max 2; how to avail

About the MIUI 9, Xiaomi had shared development plans a few weeks ago but did not reveal much. Later, it announced the launch date plan. On its forum, Xiaomi officially noted that their “head of department confirmed that MIUI 9 is indeed coming soon and likely to arrive before 16 August 2017.” Xiaomi had revealed that a list of 10 smartphones including Mi 5, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 4C, Mi 4S, Mi Max, Mi Note, Mi Note 2, Mi Mix and Mi Note 4X will get Android 7.0-based MIUI 9.