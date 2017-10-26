Xiaomi to launch ‘best selfie smartphone’ in India on November 2: Details here

Xiaomi smartphone will be focussing on the selfie camera, revealed Manu Kumar Jain.

Xiaomi is a highly popular brand in India because of its Redmi and Mi smartphones. After recently launching the Mi Mix 2 and Mi A1 mobiles in India, the Chinese company is set to announce an all-new series of devices. Xiaomi has sent out media invites for an event scheduled on November 2. It is expected that the mobile maker will announce a new smartphone at the event. While not much is known about which phone will get unveiled at the event, a tweet by Manu Kumar Jain reveals a few details. Notably, the Xiaomi smartphone will be focussing on the front camera, as Jain said that it is a selfie-centric phone. This news comes just one day after Jain announced that Xiaomi sold more than 4 million phones in India in just 1 month.

Xiaomi’s new smartphone is still a mystery as there have been no leaks or rumours about it recently. While recent reports had indicated the launch of Redmi Note 5 smartphones, it is unlikely that the company will first launch the device in India. The information regarding the phone that is to be launched on November 2 is scarce, barring the tweet by Manu Kumar Jain. He took to Twitter on Thursday, and posted: “Brace yourself, the best selfie smartphone is coming soon! A Brand new series.” The tweet was followed by the hashtag “YourBestSelfie”.

Xiaomi has been really aggressive with its announcements in India. In September the Chinese phone maker had launched the Mi A1 with pure Android, and later in October, it unveiled the full display Mi Mix 2. While not much is known about the popularity of these two phones, the company seems to be looking forward to more launches.

Brace yourself, the best selfie smartphone is coming soon! A brand new series ???? RT if you are excited!#YourBestSelfie pic.twitter.com/YSysiqoosE — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 26, 2017

With so many launched in India, Xiaomi seems to be aiming for various types of markets. With Mi A1, the company targetted the Android lover, and with Mi Mix 2 it lured in the premium buyers. And now, with a new smartphone, Xiaomi wants to capture the selfie-obsessed specific population in India. Xiaomi has already found success with its budget Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A smartphones. Now, we will have to wait for November 2 to check out the new smartphone.