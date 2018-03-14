Xiaomi strengthens play in mid-range with Redmi 5

With a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, the Redmi 5 features 12MP rear and 5MP front camera and 3300mAh battery.

Tech major Xiaomi today launched its new phone Redmi 5 — priced at Rs 7,999 onwards — to strengthen its play in the mid-price smartphone segment in the country. With a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, the Redmi 5 features 12MP rear and 5MP front camera and 3300mAh battery. The device will be available in a weekly sale from March 20 across Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home stores for Rs 7,999 (2GB RAM/16GB internal memory), Rs 8,999 (3GB/32GB) and Rs 10,999 (4GB/64GB) variants. It will also be made available across all offline partners in the coming weeks, Xiaomi said in a statement.

HCL inaugurates ‘Lab 21’ for Azure solutions

India’s fourth largest software services firm HCL Technologies today said it has set up a technology development centre — Lab 21 — in Redmond, US that will develop and deploy high-impact business solutions based on Microsoft’s artificial intelligence platform. This will help accelerate adoption and increase value creation for enterprise customers in such areas as business intelligence, Big Data, and advanced analytics, HCL Technologies said in a statement. “Our investments in Lab 21 toward developing deep competencies on Microsoft’s Cortana Intelligence stack reinforces our commitment to bringing the power of superior Cloud and AI offerings to our customers,” HCL Technologies CVP and CTO (IT Services) Kalyan Kumar said. The 5,000-sq ft lab houses a team of data scientists, architects, and big data experts who focus entirely on vertical and domain solution offerings using the Microsoft AI platform.

Head Infotech invests $1 mn in FanFight for majority stake

Head Infotech, an online gaming company, today said it has invested USD 1 million in FanFight to pick up majority stake in the business. “We are excited to invest and be a part of the FanFight team’s journey. It is an excellent product and we are confident that consumers will enjoy using FanFight’s platform,” Deepak Gullapalli, CEO of Head Infotech, said in a statement. By 2020, the fantasy gaming industry is likely to generate over USD 150 million in revenues, it added.