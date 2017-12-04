Xiaomi shows off Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus: Here is the launch date, expected price and specs

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus images have come up online. (Source: Twitter)

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones are ready to launch soon. The two new Redmi mobiles will launch in China on December 7 and the images have been revealed. While earlier rumours had speculated on the specifications, price, and feature of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and it included a bezel-less display. However, new images of the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus have come up online and announced by none other than Xiaomi’s global spokesperson. In line with the expectations, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will feature full-screen displays in the 18:9 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the December 7 release date of the Redmi 5 smartphones have also been confirmed.

Xiaomi’s Global spokesperson Donovan Sung has revealed the details of the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 mobiles. Sung took to Twitter and posted pictures showcasing the Redmi phones. According to the images, the smartphones have a design with minimal bezels. This feature has been the most popular trend in 2017 and Xiaomi seems to be adhering to it. While both Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus have similar design features, the latter will contain a larger display. Based on the pictures, the Redmi devices could sport a metal body and the fingerprint scanner will be positioned at the rear end below the camera and the flash. The pictures of the Redmi 5 suggest that there will be three colour variants of the smartphone: Black, Blue, and Pink.

The pictures posted by Xiaomi have come up with a few promo videos which showed the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus from all sides. While Xiaomi is planning to bring the bezel-less feature from premium devices to budget smartphones, it is also expected that the phones will sport slim profiles as well. When it comes to specifications, the Redmi 5 and its Plus version will see many hardware jumps and change in design language. However, the camera may not see much of a change this time around.

Is everyone ready for the all-new Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus? We’re launching these two new devices in China on Thursday Dec 7. Giving everyone a sneak preview! ???? #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/ESbaejpTJV — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) December 4, 2017

Xiaomi has not provided any details regarding the specifications of the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus. However, rumours and leaks around this phone have suggested some common features. The Redmi 5 could sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1440) display, Snapdragon 450 processor, and 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM. In terms of camera, the phone could have a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Since the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is a bigger variant, it could have a 5.9-inch Full HD+ (1080×2160) display. It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 625 or 630 processor and 3GB or 4GB of RAM with 32GB and 64GB storage. The camera on both the devices may stay the same.

When it comes to price, if Xiaomi decides to launch the budget smartphones in India, they could be priced around Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000.