Xiaomi shows off prowess of its AI voice assistant Xiao Ai in new video

Xiao can tell traffic updates, weather information, set alarms, reminders, play music, and send messages within chat apps such as WeChat

Xiaomi showcased its digital voice assistant called Xiao Ai at its Mi MIX 2S launch event. Xiao will be integrated on a range of devices including the recently-launched Mi MIX 2S and Mi AI Speaker Mini. The company has now released a new video featuring Xiao Ai in action. The video is in Mandarin, mainly because of its exclusivity in the mainland China, however, it gives tough competition to Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby.

In line with the demonstration at the Mi MIX 2S launch event, the video shows off Xiao Ai performing tasks in seconds after taking voice commands. It can be triggered by the wake word ‘Xiao’, even from the lock screen. The Xiaomi’s voice assistant will be available only in China without any clarity on the launch in other markets.

Much like the other voice assistant, Xiao can tell traffic updates, weather information, set alarms, reminders, play music, and send messages within chat apps such as WeChat. Besides, it can control Mi Home devices such as Mi Robot vacuum cleaner, as seen in the video. The company is still developing the voice assistant with Google, as the latter’s services are restricted in China.

Xiaomi showed off the prowess of Xiao to be superior to Apple’s Siri at the launch event. Xiao could do instant translation in real-time, change currencies to that one used in one’s native country, and even suggest sleeping and waking up timings after reading their bedtime habits. With such features, Xiaomi is touting Xiao to be as nearly powerful as the Apple’s Siri on iPhones, which are highly popular in China.