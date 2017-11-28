Xiaomi is No 1 in India! Replaces Samsung as top smartphone company; Check out the most popular mobile

Xiaomi now holds the biggest share in the Indian smartphone market, in top 50 cities in Quarter 3 of 2017.

Xiaomi has toppled Samsung from the number 1 spot, in terms of market share in major Indian cities, according to an International Data Corporation report. The IDC report has said that Xiaomi now holds the biggest share in the Indian smartphone market, in top 50 cities in Quarter 3 of 2017. Meanwhile, Samsung, Lenovo (plus Moto), Oppo, and Vivo have occupied the rest of the spots in top 5. Notably, the top 50 Indian cities accounted for over 50 percent of smartphone sales in the country in Q3. With a sequential quarterly growth of 29 percent in Q3, the Tier 1 cities in India have been the ‘key volume driver’ in smartphone sales. Meanwhile, the faster-growing cities in the Indian smartphone market are Bhopal, Gurgaon, and Jaipur, the IDC report revealed. Each of them has shown a huge growth of 40 percent from the earlier quarter.

In its monthly city level smartphone tracker, IDC has revealed that in the top 50 cities, Xiaomi scored a massive 26.5 percent market share. The report said that the company saw a huge growth of 120 percent in this period. Meanwhile, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has turned out to be the most popular smartphone with the contribution of 40 percent of its volumes. It is the highest selling smartphone in the top cities. IDC added that Xiaomi’s move to offline expansion also contributed to the growth. Meanwhile, Samsung has now moved to the second spot and has a 24.1 percent market share. The Korean company saw a 15 percent quarterly growth. The report said that Samsung’s ‘deep penetration and reach’ in many cities ensure the company’s dominance.

Meanwhile, Lenovo (including Motorola) has held on to its third position growing at 8 percent from the previous quarter. New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru contributing around 40 percent of its volumes with majority sales of K6 Power, Moto E4 Plus, and K6 Note.

Oppo and Vivo have switched positions as the latter has slipped onto the 5th position. Oppo, meanwhile, has gained momentum owing to its F3 and F3 Plus smartphones. Even the recently launched Oppo A71 is becoming quite popular, the report said. However, Vivo sales have declined marginally due to reduced channel expenditure.