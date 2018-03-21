Xiaomi releases list of 30 smartphones that will get latest MIUI 9.5 update

In its MIUI forum post, Xiaomi announced that MIUI 9.5 is now rolling out to multiple devices

Xiaomi has announced a list of the smartphones that will be updated to the upcoming MIUI 9.5 firmware. The MIUI 9.5 global stable ROM is now rolling out to multiple Xiaomi devices that include the Redmi, Mi, and Mi Max series. The update is incremental and will reach users over a short period to 30 eligible devices, the company said. The MIUI 9.5 is based on Android Nougat and comes with significant UI improvements including the much-awaited Notification shade feature that now allows replying without opening the apps.

In its MIUI forum post, Xiaomi announced that MIUI 9.5 is now rolling out on Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm SoC version), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm SoC version) aka Redmi Note 4X in select markets, Redmi 4A, Redmi 5 Plus, Mi Max, and Mi Max Prime. The MIUI 9.5 will reach the aforementioned smartphones via Over-the-Air (OTA) update. The users should keep an eye on the update notification or they can manually go Settings > About phone > System update and tap on Check for updates.

The rollout is happening incrementally, which means that some users will get MIUI 9.5 update before other users. Xiaomi has also mentioned that the Redmi 3S, Redmi 4 Prime, and Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek SoC version) will receive the MIUI 9.5 update by the end of March. Other models including Redmi Y1 aka Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Y1 Lite aka Redmi Note 5A, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 4X, Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Mi 6, and Mi MIX 2 are likely to begin getting the MIUI 9.5 update in early April.

The remaining set of smartphones – Redmi 3, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 2, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, and Mi MIX – will receive the MIUI 9.5 ROM towards the middle of April. While this is a tentative timeline that Xiaomi has released, it may or may not be strictly followed for the MIUI 9.5 rollout. In case if there’s any glitch occurring on the updated phones along with some other bugs, the rollout could be suspended by Xiaomi. The process of identifying the bug, its cause and then working on a fix will take time, thereby extending the rollout deadlines.