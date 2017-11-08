How to buy Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Y1 Lite on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 PM today

Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Y1 Lite sale: Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite are latest addition to Xiaomi and are expected to be sold out within minutes of their launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones are all set to go on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com at 12 PM today. Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite are latest addition to Xiaomi and are expected to be sold out within minutes of their launch. The phones are will be hosted on the first-come-first-serve basis as long as stocks last. Those interested in buying new phones are advised to log in to their Amazon account a few minutes prior to the sale. In case the order is unsuccessful, you are likely to get a notification to join a ‘Waitlist’. Next, an alert will be sent to users in the Waitlist whenever the Redmi Y1 or Redmi Y1 Lite becomes available. But before hitting the ‘buy now’ button, check out some features of the new phones.

Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite: Here are some key specifications

Redmi Y1:-

5.5-inch display

3,080mAh battery

3GB RAM/32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999

13MP rear and 16MP front camera

4GB/64GB variant will be available for Rs 10,999

Redmi Y1 Lite:-

5.5-inch display

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage (expandable upto 128GB)

13MP rear and 5MP front camera

3,080mAh battery

It is priced at Rs 6,999

The new phones are a part of Xiaomi’s new selfie-focused series. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 starts t Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB torage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB version costs Rs 10,999.