Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite launched in India: Price, specs, features; here is all you need to know

Xiaomi has launched its new Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones in India. (Source: IE)

On Thursday, Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in India under its selfie-focused series. The new Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones come under the budget smartphone category. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of Redmi Y1 is available in the market at a price of Rs 8,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB version will cost Rs 10,999. On the other hand, Redmi Y1 Lite will be priced at Rs 6,999, though this one has a regular 5MP front camera. Both these phones can be bought online on Amazon India and Mi.com starting November 8.

Coming to the features of the phone, Redmi Y1 comes with a LED flash on the front and 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also has a 5.5-inch HD display, Corning Gorilla glass on top, 13MP rear camera with PDAF, rear fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage, which is expandable. It is a dual SIM phone and Xiaomi has dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage.

Xiaomi has also announced MIUI 9 for its smartphones in India. It will be available on Redmi Y1 from mid-November, according to a report by The Indian Express. Xiaomi claims that this new UI is faster than its previous MIUI 8. Xiaomi also claims its MIUI9 is just as fast as stock Android when it comes to performance.

The Redmi Y1 Lite, on the other hand, also a 5.5-inch HD display, but is powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It has a 3080 mAh battery which is slightly less than what most smartphones are offering these days. The smartphone has a 13MP rear camera and a dedicated SIM slot as well. The front camera is 5MP on this smartphone. Both smartphones support up to 128GB storage via the microSD slot.