Xiaomi Redmi Xiaomi Note 4 sale now on Flipkart and Mi.com, prices range from Rs 9,999 to Rs 12,999. (Reuters)

Sale on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will start from today at 12 pm IST on Flipkart and Mi.com. In the weekly flash sale there will be three RAM and inbuilt storage variants on sale in the country. The smartphone in India is priced at Rs 9,999. There will be three colours to choose from which comprise of Dark Grey, Gold, and Matte Black. The company last week had celebrated its three year anniversary, with the third Mi Anniversary sale where it made several products including the Redmi Note 4 available to buy on Mi.com. On the official website the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is being offered with a free 12-month subscription to Hungama Music and a 10 percent cashback with MobiKwik. Meanwhile, Flipkart, is still offering five percent discount for buyers using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, however, it isn’t offering the Buyback Guarantee it chose to bundle last week.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs 10,999, for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, it comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear camera with CMOS equipped PDAF (phase detection autofocus). phase detection autofocus.

As for connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Redmi Note 4 battery capacity is rated at 4100mAh battery, and the new Xiaomi smartphone measures 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.