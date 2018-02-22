Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 next sale on February 28

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note next sale will begin on Thursday, March 1 via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro went on sale for the first time via Flipkart and Mi.com at sharp 12 noon. No sooner did the sale begin, than both the Xiaomi smartphones were sold out. While Xiaomi is yet to provide the numbers and the exact time in which the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 went out of stock, both the devices can be currently seen sold out. As we said, this was the first sale of both Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro so it was pretty clear that the units were available in limited stock. The second sale of both the smartphones will begin next week at 12 noon on Wednesday, February 28 via Flipkart and Mi.com.

NOTE: A previous version of this article mentioned the date for the next sale to be March 1. It has been rectified to February 28 for the next sale on Flipkart.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 sale also offered the customers the Jio #GiveMe5 Offer under which customers will get cashback vouchers worth Rs. 2,200 and can avail up to 4.5TB of 4G data on Jio’s network.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Price, Features, and Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, in India, costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The dual sim device runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080×2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 2.5D curved glass. Redmi Note 5 has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor as Redmi Note 4 series. Although, the device boasts of a 12-megapixel rear camera promising improvements on low-light performance and a bigger image sensor, while the 5-megapixel front camera is now supported with LED flash. The battery is 4000mAh on the Redmi Note 5.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price, Features, and Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro India price begins at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 16,999. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The camera on the back has two RGB sensors – 12-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary. There is a 20-megapixel front camera on the phone along with an LED flash.