Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, not Redmi 5, expected to launch on February 14 in India

Xiaomi is set to hold an event on February 14 – Valentine’s Day – to launch a new smartphone in India. Previously, it was expected that the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be launched in India after the China launch in December last year. Now, Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi Note 5, the successor to the popular Redmi Note 4, instead of the Redmi 5. According to a new information surfaced online, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be launched in India on February 14 event, followed by another announcement after a few days.

As per the information shared by Techook, that cites a source close to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 5 will be announced on Valentine’s Day i.e., February 14. Xiaomi began teasing the smartphone launch earlier this week and it was anticipated that the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will be launched. However, Techook managed to get to the source code of Xiaomi launch event website where it found several instances of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. These instances found under different image file names and subdirectory were later removed. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has posted a YouTube video that says the preceding smartphone “made it to the top”, along with other adjectives defining what the previous model stood for. The video further says “But 5 takes it sky high”, which hints at the launch of Redmi Note 5, the successor to Redmi Note 4 that the company claims was the top-selling smartphone in the year 2017.

Nevertheless, the appearance of the words pertaining to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the video teaser of the smartphone strongly indicate that Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, and not Redmi 5, will be launched on February 14 in India before other markets.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be the successor to the immensely popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 So far, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been leaked in some early reports and listed on China’s 3C certification website thereafter. According to the reports, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is anticipated to come with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Further, the specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor for the base variant and the Snapdragon 636 SoC for the top variant, wherein the former has an underclocked processor making the Snapdragon 630 SoC less powerful than the Snapdragon 636 processor but relatively more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. Both the models are said to come with the latest version of MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

In addition, the base variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is said to come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt memory, while the top model, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, is expected to pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to pack a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that will collectively produce the ‘Bokeh’ effect. There is an 8-megapixel front camera expected, along with the face unlock functionality.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is said to pack a 4100mAh battery under the hood, which is similar to the one seen in Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. However, the difference will be the 18W fast charging support on the Redmi Note 5.