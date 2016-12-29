Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X with 4GB RAM spotted online; here’re the leaked specifications

According to reports, Xiaomi might be working on a new smartphone called the Redmi Note 4X. In a report by TechUpdate3, it said that the new device packs even more power that the Redmi Note 4 and has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi appears to have made a huge market for itself as rarely a few days go by when there is no rumour or leak about any of its new devices. This surge in popularity is probably due to its user base in China and also in developing countries like India, Brazil and the likes. The company seems to make an aggressive start to the new year by launching a successor to its hugely popular Redmi Note 3. Xiaomi had recently announced new colour variants (black and blue) of the Redmi Note 4 and now according to leaks, it might also roll out a new device known as the Redmi Note 4X.

According to reports, the company might be working on a new smartphone called the Redmi Note 4X. In a report by TechUpdate3, it said that the new device packs even more power that the Redmi Note 4 and has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor. According to the leaked images, the Note 4X device will run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow along with MIUI 8.1 on top. In specifications, the phone will feature a 4GB RAM and internal memory of 64GB. The smartphone will have the same 5.5-inch high definition display as seen in the Redmi Note 4.

According to reports, it is expected that the highly anticipated Redmi note 4, a successor to the Redmi Note 3, will come to India in early 2017. The Redmi Note 3 became hugely popular in India as it became one of the best sellers in the smartphone market. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch FHD display along with 2.5D glass design and a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The device is powered by deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 SoC coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU. Redmi Note 4 comes in two versions 2GB RAM with 16GB ROM and 3GB with 64GB ROM. The smartphone sports a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.