Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 users can get Android N and MIUI 9: Here’s how to download on smartphones

Xiaomi has launched a developer version of the Android Nougat along with MIUI 9. The new version has arrived for Redmi Note 4 smartphones and Indian users can download and install it. Notably, this is just a developer build which is released before the final build, so if you download you might face some problems and bugs with the product. As of now, Redmi Note 4 runs the Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 Global Build (version 8.2.10.0). So, if you wish to download the latest version, you will have to get the ROM from Xiaomi’s website. Look at the following steps, if you wish to install the Xiaomi Android N with MIUI 9.

Firstly, you will have to open the Xiaomi MIUI web portal. Then you will have to go to the download section. You can check it out here: “en.miui.com/download.html”. Here, select the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 from the list and go to the page. Here you will have to select from the various ROMs. This page will take you to the different ROMs available for the various versions of Redmi Note 4. You will have to select the right version very carefully. Out of all the options, you will have to select the Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm Global as it is the variant which is being sold in India.

There are two ROMs in the list and the stable one is still the Android M and MIUI 8. Right below that you will find the developer build of the ROM which is the MIUI 9 along with Android N. Read the instructions before you install it. The company recommends that users should delete all data in the recovery mode if they wish to update ‘to a discontinuous ROM version, or downgrade to an older ROM version using MIUI full ROM pack.’ The instructions also read as, “If you upgrade from MIUI Stable ROM based on Android M to MIUI Developer ROM based on Android N, please flash it via Fastboot update. Recovery update might cause upgrade failure.”

Also, the 1.5GB update needs to be downloaded on a laptop or desktop, and then the Redmi Note 4 should be connected with it. Copy this ROM file to ‘downloaded_rom’ folder in the internal storage of the smartphone. This folder is present in the Explorer app in the Xiaomi smartphone. Just go to the Storage tab and you will locate the folder. Here, click on the three dots on the top-right corner, and select the update package after copying the file to the device. Once you have selected the ROM file, the Redmi Note 4 will start upgrading. The phone will now automatically boot to the new version once the update is done.

Another way to do this would be to copy the file to the phone. Then go to settings and ‘about phone’. Here hit ‘system updates’ tab. Click on the three dots at the top right corner, and a menu will open. Select the update package, and it will open the internal storage folders. Now, pick the downloaded file and the phone will install the same.

It has to be noted that the Redmi Note 4 is the only file which can get the update.