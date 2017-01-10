Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone to launch in India on Jan 19; comes with 4100mAh battery, Snapdragon SoC and other features

The much anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was unveiled in China in 2016. and it came in two storage variants – 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage, and 3GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has sent out invites for an event in New Delhi, scheduled on January 19. It is expected that the company will be launching the all new Redmi Note 4 device. The tech major is also conducting an explorer contest with consumers and it has given them the Redmi device to test out before it is finally unveiled in India. The speculations on the launch are based on a variety of rumours and leaks surrounding the event.

In 2016, Xiaomi’s last smartphone, the Redmi Note 3 became hugely popular in India and became the highest selling device. The company had also reportedly crossed a revenue of $1 billion and also became the number 3 smartphone vendor in the country. Meanwhile, the much anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was unveiled in China in 2016. and it came in two storage variants – 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage, and 3GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.

The prices of the handsets were quoted at 899 yuan (Rs 9,000 approx) and 1199 yuan (Rs 12,000 approx) respectively. The smartphone comes in Gold, Silver and Grey colours. Apart from the metal build of the handset, the novel feature that the Redmi Note 4 has is that it supports USB Type-C port. It is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to have the new reversible slot. The new smartphone runs Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU, which is expected to improve performance and reduce battery consumption. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a display of 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) with 2.5D curved glass and 401ppi pixel density. Both the variants of the storage capacity of 2GB and 3GB RAM models can have expandable storage via microSD card (maximum of 128GB).

Redmi Note 4 contains a hybrid type of SIM slot which lets users the options of going with a combination of either dual-SIM cards or one Micro-SIM and one microSD card. With the feature of PDAF (phase detection autofocus), the phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera and the option of f/2.0 aperture. It can record 1080p videos at 30fps. The front camera of 5-megapixels, which according to Xiaomi, can click wide angle shots extended to 85-degrees. Note 4 comes with fingerprint scanner placed on the back panel right below the primary camera. It also has a dual-tone LED flash. Interestingly there is also an infrared sensor in the Redmi Note 4.

Usual connectivity options are already present, like GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and GLONASS. Note 4 dimensions are 151x76x8.35mm with a weight of 175 gms.