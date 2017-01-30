Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone goes on sale on Flipkart: specs, features & price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was earlier available on Flipkart of January 23, where more than 2 lakh smartphones were sold out within a few minutes. (IE Photo)

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone Redmi Note 4 is on sale today, on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The Chinese smartphone maker, earlier in January, had launched its first smartphone this year. The smartphone comes in two storage options and at different prices. The base model of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 9,999 and the premium model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at a price of Rs 12,999. The device is on sale as Flipkart exclusive from January 30 from 12 pm. The phone can also be availed at the company’s website, Mi.com. The device was earlier available on Flipkart of January 23, where more than 2 lakh smartphones were sold out within a few minutes.

Xiaomi has introduced a new colour variant, that is matte black, apart from the earlier gold and grey colour devices. There is no need for a pre-registration to buy this device. The company stays true to its bigger battery promise, as the new device comes with a huge 4100 mAh battery, which according to the company is 25 percent better than the Redmi Note 3. The smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which uses the new 14nm FinFET technology.

Xiaomi had earlier, had conducted an explorer contest with users and had given them the Redmi phone to test before it is finally launched in India. In 2016, the last smartphone by Xiaomi called the Redmi Note 3, became highly popular in India and also became the highest selling smartphone. Xiaomi had also reportedly crossed a revenue of $1 billion and was ranked as number 3 smartphone vendor in the country. The hugely anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 device was unveiled in China in 2016 and it came in two storage variants, the 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage model, and the 3GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage version.

The prices of the handsets were quoted at 899 yuan (Rs 9,000 approx) and 1199 yuan (Rs 12,000 approx) respectively. The smartphone comes in Gold, Silver and Grey colours. Apart from the metal build of the handset, the novel feature that the Redmi Note 4 has is that it supports USB Type-C port. It is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to have the new reversible slot. The new smartphone runs Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU, which is expected to improve performance and reduce battery consumption. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a display of 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) with 2.5D curved glass and 401ppi pixel density. Both the variants of the storage capacity of 2GB and 3GB RAM models can have expandable storage via microSD card (maximum of 128GB).

Redmi Note 4 contains a hybrid type of SIM slot which lets users the options of going with a combination of either dual-SIM cards or one Micro-SIM and one microSD card. With the feature of PDAF (phase detection autofocus), the phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera and the option of f/2.0 aperture. It can record 1080p videos at 30fps. The front camera of 5-megapixels, which according to Xiaomi, can click wide angle shots extended to 85-degrees. Note 4 comes with fingerprint scanner placed on the back panel right below the primary camera. It also has a dual-tone LED flash. Interestingly there is also an infrared sensor in the Redmi Note 4.

Usual connectivity options are already present, like GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and GLONASS. Note 4 dimensions are 151x76x8.35mm with a weight of 175 gms.