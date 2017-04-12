Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale on Flipkart, Mi.com today: time, specs & other details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in two options, in terms of storage- while the base variant is of 2GB and 32GB internal memory will cost users an amount of Rs 9,999, the other variant of 4GB and 64GB will come for a price of Rs 12,999ait for 5 days to get it.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will sell its latest smartphone Redmi Note 4 on Flipkart and Mi.com today. The sale will begin at 12 PM. The smartphone was launched in January this year and it was the Xiaomi’s first device in India in 2017. The Redmi Note 4 comes in two options, in terms of storage- while the base variant is of 2GB and 32GB internal memory will cost users an amount of Rs 9,999, the other variant of 4GB and 64GB will come for a price of Rs 12,999. If the device gets sold out at the 12 PM sale as it usually does within seconds, there might be another sale at 2 PM. However, there is no confirmation on the same. The smartphone earlier went on sale on the e-commerce websites in the past few months, where it became an instant hit and sold out lakhs of devices.

There is no data on the available on the number of units Xiaomi will be selling today, in the flash sale. Yet, the way people have responded to the smartphone in earlier sales, it won’t be surprising if this time too the device gets sold out within minutes. The company had introduced a different colour variant, that is matte black. Earlier the device was only available in grey and gold colour bodies. As far as the specifications are concerned, Xiaomi has stayed true to its bigger battery promise, as the new device comes with a big 4100 mAh battery and the company claimed it to be 25 percent better than the erstwhile Redmi Note 3. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which uses the new 14nm FinFET technology.

According to Flipkart, in its January 23 sale, it sold around 2 lakh Redmi Note 4’s within a few minutes. In 2016, the last smartphone by Xiaomi called the Redmi Note 3, became highly popular in India and also became the highest selling smartphone. Xiaomi had also reportedly crossed a revenue of $1 billion and was ranked as number 3 smartphone vendor in the country. The hugely anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 device was unveiled in China in 2016 and it came in two storage variants, the 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage model, and the 3GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage version.

Apart from the metal build of the handset, the novel feature that the Redmi Note 4 has is that it supports USB Type-C port. It is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to have the new reversible slot. The new smartphone runs Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU, which is expected to improve performance and reduce battery consumption. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has a display of 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) with 2.5D curved glass and 401ppi pixel density. Both the variants of the storage capacity of 2GB and 3GB RAM models can have expandable storage via microSD card (maximum of 128GB).

Redmi Note 4 contains a hybrid type of SIM slot which lets users the options of going with a combination of either dual-SIM cards or one Micro-SIM and one microSD card. With the feature of PDAF (phase detection autofocus), the phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera and the option of f/2.0 aperture. It can record 1080p videos at 30fps. The front camera of 5-megapixels, which according to Xiaomi, can click wide angle shots extended to 85-degrees. Note 4 comes with fingerprint scanner placed on the back panel right below the primary camera. It also has a dual-tone LED flash. Interestingly there is also an infrared sensor in the Redmi Note 4.

Usual connectivity options are already present, like GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and GLONASS. Note 4 dimensions are 151x76x8.35mm with a weight of 175 gms.