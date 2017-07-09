Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 priced at just Rs 1,099? Not an offer, this is a Pre GST WhatsApp scam; Know how to save yourself

Scammers have been circulating a fake advert .

Just imagine you are getting Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at just Rs 1099! Won’t you buy it? Most certainly you will. And, you will then fill all your personal details and data to avail it. And, this is how this scam works. According to a report in International Business Times, after the pre-GST sales took the Internet by storm some fraudsters started tricking WhatsApp users into sharing their personal details for ordering Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at just Rs 1,099. This scam runs under the name Amazon pre GST sale and scammers have been circulating a fake advert with a WhatsApp message claiming that Amazon India is still selling Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for just Rs 1,099, according to an IBT report.

How does this scam work and what’s your loss?

If you click on the advert it will redirect you to a fake website. You will be asked to fill in your personal details including name, email ID and address like you would while placing an order online. Moreover, it will ask you to forward the message with the advert to eight WhatsApp groups in order to confirm the order. This is how you spread scam. Also, once you are through the fake advert on WhatsApp, you will receive an order ID and a prompt to download UC News App on your handset, according to IBT. After installing the app, you will receive the COD option which is useless as you will never receive the ordered item, as per the IBT report. Also, your personal information like email, and other details will be shared. And, you must know that marketing companies earn a lot by selling your personal information.

BEWARE of such fake and fraud deals.