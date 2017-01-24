Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 2 lakh smartphones sold within minutes on Flipkart

According to Flipkart, the website saw more than 20 lakh users on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 product page alongside, around 10 lakh ‘notify me’ requests before the sale started. (IE Photo)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi just announced its latest smartphone, the Redmi Note 4, and it went on sale on Flipkart on January 23. According to the e-commerce platform, it sold around 2 lakh devices within a few minutes. The Redmi Note 4 is also available on Xiaomi’s own website, Mi.com. The smartphone is the successor to the hugely popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, which has resulted in making this one of the biggest online smartphone sales in India, according to the numbers. According to Flipkart, the website saw more than 20 lakh users on the Redmi Note 4 product page alongside, around 10 lakh ‘notify me’ requests before the sale started.

“Over the last few years, we have seen an increasing demand for affordable, premium-grade smartphones drawing interest among consumers,” said Ajay Yadav, Head – Mobiles, Flipkart, adding that the company will continue innovating to maintain the exclusive partnerships with global phone brands. With the new Redmi Note 4 smartphone, Xiaomi stays true to its bigger battery promise, as the new device comes with a huge 4100 mAh battery, which according to the company is 25 percent better than the Redmi Note 3. The smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which uses the new 14nm FinFET technology.

Meanwhile, Raghu Reddy, Head – Online Sales, Xiaomi said, “Redmi Note 4 is a step above Redmi Note 3 in every sense. It comes with its enhanced innovations in Design, Camera and battery performance making it one of the most power efficient devices in the market.” According to Reddy, this gives the company reasons to stay bullish in the Indian smartphone market. Xiaomi, in 2016 had reportedly crossed a revenue of $1 billion and was ranked as number 3 smartphone vendor in the country.

The hugely anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 device was unveiled in China in 2016 and it came in two storage variants, the 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage model, and the 3GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage version.

In India, the base model of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 9,999 and the premium model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost the consumer, Rs 12,999. Xiaomi has introduced a new colour variant, that is matte black, apart from the earlier gold and grey colour devices.