Xiaomi Redmi No 1 Mi Fan Sale: Heavy discounts on Mi Max 2, Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1 Lite and other gadgets – All details here

To make the Christmas merrier for the new buyers, Xiaomi has announced a new and exciting sale under the name ‘No 1 Mi Fan Sale’. The sale goes live on December 20 and will continue up to December 21 on Mi.com. There are some exciting deals, offers and discounts provided by Xiaomi that will surely make you consider. People can get discount coupons for accessories at 10 AM on December 21. Even the smartphone brand has tied up with mobile payments start-up MobiKwik mobile wallet. People who buy their phones with the MobiKwik app will get SuperCash up to Rs 4,000. There are other deals on offer which includes three months subscription to Hungama play and 12 months subscription to of Hungama music.

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi A1 Red colour variant gets a Rs 1,000 off and can be owned at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999. Redmi 5A listed at Rs 4,999 whereas the Redmi Y1 smartphone can be bought at Rs 8,999. During the sale, Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite is priced at Rs 6,999, Rs 1000 shy than the original price.

The futuristically designed Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets a discount of Rs 3,000. The listed price of the smartphone is kept at Rs 32,999 during the sale. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 packs a behemoth of a battery gets a price tag of Rs 12,999. The original selling price of the phone is Rs 14,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 will be available at up to Rs 1,000 off. The hot-selling Redmi Note 4’s price remains unchanged and starts at Rs 9,999. The price of Redmi 4 is kept at Rs 8,499.

Xiaomi smartphone cases and covers will be available at up to Rs 100 off as a limited period offer, during the sale. Coming to accessories, the 2000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is listed for Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 1,999. Mi Power Bank 2i with 1000mAh capacity can be bought at Rs 799, down from Rs 1,199.

The Mi Band which is made in collaboration with the HRX is listed at Rs 1,299. Additionally, Mi In-Ear Basic headphones listed at Rs 499 and Mi Capsule earphones get a price tag of Rs 899 which is Rs 100 off than the original price.

There are more offers on display with discounts on Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, Mi Bluetooth mini speaker, Xiaomi Mi Router 3C and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2.