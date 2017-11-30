Xiaomi Redmi 5A with 8-day battery life priced at Rs 4,999 & Rs 6,999 launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi 5A has been priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A has launched in India and it comes with an ‘8-day battery life’. The Redmi 5A has some minor upgrades over the Redmi 4A. In terms of cost, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A has been priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,999. However, initially, users will get a Rs 1000 discount on the smartphones making the price come down to Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,999. The phone will be available from November 7. You will be able to buy the phone from the company website Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart. The phone will be sold in brick-and-mortar shops as well. You can find the Redmi 5A in Xiaomi’s offline partners, Mi prefered partners and other retail partners.

The Redmi 4a successor has a build that looks like metal but is ‘much lighter than metal’. Xiaomi has claimed that the Redmi 5A has a battery with 8 day standby time. The phone comes with Android OS and has MIUI 9 running on top, and does not sport a fingerprint sensor. The new device has a few changes in design like round corners which provides a better grip.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications: The Redmi 5A features are almost similar to the ones found in Redmi 4A. The device has a 5 inch HD screen with 720×1280 resolution and 296ppi pixel density. SImilar to the Redmi 4A, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A features the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHx. The smartphone comes in two storage variants: 2GB RAM and 16GB memory, and 3GB and 32GB internal memory. In terms of storage, the Redmi 5A has 16GB of inbuilt memory and can be expanded using a microSD card upto 128GB.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is a dual-SIM mobile and is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery. This seems to be a downgrade from the previous model. In terms of camera, the Redmi 5A has a 13-megapixel camera at the back along with f/2.2 aperture, panorama mode, burst mode, HDR mode, etc. On the front, the mobile has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The device supports 1080p and 720p video recording. When it comes to connectivity, the device has VoLTE, 3G, Bluetooth, WiFI, as well as micro-USB. The device has a hybrid SIM slot.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A has an MIUI 9 skin (out-of-the-box). This means that the device will come with the latest Xiaomi features. The MIUI 9 has a Smart Assistant, Image Search feature, notification management, and a Smart App launcher. It also has split screen multi-tasking options, and other home screen enhancements.