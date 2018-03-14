Xiaomi Redmi 5 with selfie flash, Jio Football offer launched in India: Price, specifications, and availability

The Redmi 5 has been announced to go on its first sale next week via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country.

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched the Redmi 5 in India. At a live-streamed event, the company announced the launch of its budget smartphone Redmi 5 in India. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is the successor to the Xiaomi Redmi 4, which is claimed by the company to have surpassed important milestones in the Indian market. Manu Kumar Jain, MD, Xiaomi India, kicked off the event by sharing the market share of the company that is now set at 26.8% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 sits next to the Xiaomi Redmi 5A that belongs to the same family.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Price and Availability in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 India price has been set starting at Rs 7,999 for the base variant that comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model will cost you Rs 8,999 while the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage model will be available for the buyers at Rs 10,999 in India. The handset will be available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options. The Redmi 5 has been announced to go on its first sale on March 20 via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country. It will also be available via offline retailers in the country.

Jio is offering Rs 2,200 and additional 100GB data on the purchase of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 while 5 per cent cashback will be given to the customers who make the payment via SBI cards on Mi.com and Amazon.in. The buyers will also be entitled to get 90 per cent off on their first Kindle e-book purchase up to Rs 400.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Features and Specifications

Manu Kumar Jain claimed that the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will compete with the likes of Samsung J7 Nxt and Moto G5 in India, mainly due to its battery. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is the company’s first device to come with a selfie LED flash that will improve the selfies under low-light conditions. Another highlight feature of the handset is the design that brings the ‘reinforced corners’ that is claimed to shield the Redmi 5 from shattering the display in cases of accidental drops. All of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 units will be manufactured in India, said Jain.

For the specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, the Redmi 5 is paired with three RAM configurations – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. Besides, the smartphone has two storage options – 16GB and 32GB, with support for microSD card to expand the storage. The handset has a 12-megapixel rear camera coupled with an LED flash, while there is a 5-megapixel front camera on the phone. The Redmi 5 is powered by a 3000mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G VoLTE among others.