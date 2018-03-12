Xiaomi Redmi 5 to launch exclusively via Amazon India this week; here’s what we know so far

Xiaomi Redmi 5 listing on Amazon India bears the launch event timing to be 3 pm

Xiaomi is set to launch its ‘Compact Powerhouse’ smartphone at an event on Wednesday, March 14. It is likely that the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be unveiled by the company in India, after having launched a slew of devices in India this year so far. Now, Amazon India has listed the smartphone on its website as an exclusive, which means that the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be exclusively sold on Amazon India initially. However, the price and availability will be revealed by Xiaomi during the launch that is scheduled for 3 pm on Wednesday, March 14.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 listing on Amazon India bears the launch event timing to be 3 pm, which has already been confirmed by Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. He said, “5/6 people wish their phone could fit better in their hands. Be happy! #CompactPowerhouse is coming, which has an amazing hand feel. Stay tuned. 3 pm @ 14th March!”

While Xiaomi hasn’t said anything much about the smartphone, there are speculations that the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be launched going by the teasers.

The teasers that have been posted by Xiaomi show the side profile shot of the handset with the camera protruding on the rear side. This set-up resembles the one on Redmi 5, giving us an idea that it will be launched in India at the scheduled event. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be priced under Rs 10,000, somewhere around the price points of its predecessor Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 5.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 has mid-range specifications such as a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 450 processor with three RAM configurations – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. There are two storage options – 16GB and 32GB, with microSD card support for storage expansion. The phone has a 12-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera.